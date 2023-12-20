Pune, Dec 20 (PTI) Riding on Arjun Deswal's 13 points, defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers scored an emphatic 41-24 win over UP Yoddhas in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Wednesday.

This was Deswal's third 'Super 10' of the season and gave the Panthers a massive 17-point victory.

Both teams started cautiously with the Panthers leading 6-5 after the first 10 minutes.

Deswal made light work of the Yoddhas' defence and Panthers' captain Sunil Kumar produced a file tackle on Vijay Malik to score an 'all out' in the 14th minute as the reigning champions raced to 11-6 lead.

Deswal got rid of four defenders in as many raids, which was followed by two sharp tackles that saw the Panthers inflict a second 'all out' within four minutes.

With the scoreline reading 20-7 in favour of the Panthers, things started looking dismal for the Yoddhas.

The Panthers went into the break leading by 15 points at 24-9.

The Yoddhas gained momentum in the second half through two tackles from Gurdeep and a burst of pace from Pardeep Narwal. But in the end, the deficit was far too big to bridge.

