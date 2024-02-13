Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], February 13 (ANI): Arjun Deshwal put up a magnificent performance as the Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Semi-Finals spot through their 67-30 victory over UP Yoddhas in Kolkata on Monday. Deshwal top-scored with 20 raid points and defenders Sunil Kumar and Ankush contributed with High 5s.

Mahipal picked up a couple of raid points as the Yoddhas inched ahead at 3-2 in the 4th minute. Sumit tackled V Ajith Kumar and reduced the Panthers to just two members on the mat. However, Abhishek KS pulled off a SUPER TACKLE on Gagana Gowda as the Jaipur side levelled the scores at 7-7 in the 8th minute. Moments later, the Panthers tackled Mahipal and inched ahead at 9-8 in the 10th minute.

Ankush tackled Gowda and Ajith effected a raid as the Panthers built a slender lead at 13-10 in the 15th minute. Arjun Deshwal pulled off a magnificent raid and reduced the Yoddhas to just one member on the mat. The Panthers rode on the momentum and inflicted an all out to take a decent lead at 18-11. Deshwal continued to showcase brilliant form as the Jaipur side went into the break leading 23-11.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers carried out an all out in the opening minutes of the second half and extended their lead further at 27-12. Ashu Singh picked up a tackle point and Gagana Gowda took out Ankush on a raid, but the Panthers still held a considerable lead at 28-15 in the 25th minute.

Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki and Arjun Deshwal picked up raid points as the Panthers inflicted another ALL OUT to completely dominate the game at 37-15. The Jaipur side continued to put relentless pressure on their opponents for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

PKL Season 10 scheduled for February 13

Game 1 - Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans- 8 pm

Venue: Kolkata. (ANI)

