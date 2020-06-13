Sports News | Around 40 Athletes Get NADA Notice for Failing to Disclose Their Whereabouts

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Around 40 athletes have been issued notices by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing to disclose their whereabouts, NADA Director General, Navin Agarwal said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Agarwal confirmed that among the list of 40 athletes, there are certain cricketers as well.

"It's just not cricketers, all the athletes who have not submitted their whereabouts have been sent notices. During this lockdown period, many athletes thought they are not required to submit their whereabouts," Agarwal told ANI.

"There are two ways to fill up the whereabouts form in the ADAMS (Anti Doping Administration and Management Systems) software. Either athlete does it himself or association fills it up on his or her behalf," he added.

Agarwal also said that now the lockdown is over, NADA needs to know about the whereabouts of all athletes and all 40 athletes who have defaulted have been sent notices.

"Now that the lockdown is over, we need the whereabouts. All athletes who did not submit their whereabouts, they have been issued notices. Around 40 athletes have been issued notices and in this list there are cricketers also. Those who have defaulted have been sent notices," Agarwal said.

Earlier this week, NADA advised all athletes to submit their whereabouts every three months in advance.

If an athlete fails three such notices he or she can be suspended for up to 4 years under Anti-Doping Rule Violation.(ANI)

