Sports News | Arsenal Chairman Chips Keswick Announces Retirement

Arsenal [UK], May 29 (ANI): Arsenal on Thursday announced that Chips Keswick has retired from his position as Arsenal chairman.

The 80-year-old, who held the position for seven years, has been a member of the Arsenal board since 2005.

After retiring from the position, Keswick said Arsenal always held a 'special place' in his life.

"It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club. Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case in the future," the club's official website quoted Keswick as saying.

Moving forward, the board will be composed of Stan Kroenke, Josh Kroenke, Lord Harris and Ken Friar, the club said.

Keswick further stated, "I made my plan to retire at the end of this season clear to the board, before the global health crisis we are now experiencing. The club is in safe hands with Stan and Josh, the board and the executive team. I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible." (ANI)

