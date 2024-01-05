London [UK], January 5 (ANI): Arsenal will break their 157-year-old tradition by donning an all-white jersey instead of wearing their traditional red colour in their home game during their FA Cup clash against Liverpool.

Arsenal will break the tradition on Sunday as a part of their 'No More Red' campaign. Along with the men's team, the women's team will also wear the all-white kit on-pitch for the first time when they meet Watford in the FA Cup fourth round at Meadow Park on January 14.

No More Red was launched in January 2022 to support the long-standing work undertaken by Arsenal to help keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence. This will be the third consecutive season Arsenal will don the No More Red kit.

Freddie Hudson, Head of Arsenal in the Community, said as quoted from the club's official website, "No More Red provides a unique opportunity to highlight almost four decades of our local community work that has helped to keep thousands of young people safe."

"Young people face multiple challenges as they grow up in today's world and we don't have all the answers, but we are confident that by acting together and shining a light on the support network available across our community, we can make a significant contribution to the lives of our participants," Hudson added.

Chris Walsh, VP Brand Northern Europe at Adidas said, "Since we first launched No More Red in 2022, we have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm from supporters wanting to contribute to the initiative."

"Whilst the No More Red shirt will never be commercially available, the introduction of the No More Red community t-shirt will give supporters an opportunity to show their support and a way of making a direct impact," Walsh added.

The No More Red community t-shirt was designed by Nellie-Rose, who took part in one of the 2023 No More Red Social Action Projects.

"Community is everything and is what No More Red is all about, so it was important this was brought to life in my design. I feel proud that my creation was chosen to represent the campaign and provide the community with another way to support and feel connected to the initiative," Nellie said. (ANI)

