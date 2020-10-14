Wolverhampton [UK], October 14 (ANI): Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah became the all-time top goalscorer for England's Under-21 side with his strike against Turkey on Tuesday.

Nketiah netted the ball in the 88th minute of the U21 European Championship qualifier at Molineux Stadium which England won by 2-1.

The goal was Nketiah's 14th for the Young Lions, as he surpassed the record he held alongside Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers.

"It's amazing. To beat the record and be alongside those kind of names and players is a dream come true and a proud moment for me and my family," Goal.com quoted Nketiah as saying after the match.

With the win, England sealed the spot at next year's U-21 European Championship, which will be co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia.

Prior to the clash, England U21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd heaped praises on Nketiah and said, "There's no doubt about it. He's destined for big things. His personality and his persona around the lads, he has an aura of responsibility and leadership about him."

"He's a natural, all the players like and respect him. We know what he gives on the pitch but he's good off the pitch. This is what we want our young England players to look like," he added. (ANI)

