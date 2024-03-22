London [UK], March 22 (ANI): Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of their upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Brazil due to injury.

Saka will miss England's two out of the final four fixtures before head coach Gareth Southgate names the squad for the upcoming Euro 2024, which is set to begin in May.

The Football Association released a statement to announce Saka's absence from England's upcoming fixtures, "Bukayo Saka has left the England camp and returned to his club for continued rehabilitation. The Arsenal forward reported to St George's Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training. No further replacements are planned as a 25-man England squad continue their preparation for the forthcoming internationals with Brazil and Belgium."

Saka's absence could hinder England's preparations as they continue to gear up for the much-awaited Euro 2024.

Saka's latest setback adds to England's constantly growing injury woes. According to Sky Sports, star striker Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson trained indoors on Wednesday due to their fitness issues.

Injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Marc Guehi and Levi Colwill would further pose a major challenge for Southgate to put up a starting XI against Brazil.

In Saka's absence, Manchester City's versatile attacker, Phil Foden, could come in to fill Saka's shoes. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon could take up the left side to add a different dimension to England's attack.

West Ham's in-form goalscorer, Jarrod Bowen, is another player who could be in contention to feature in the playing XI. His versatility to play in different positions could help England string up a wide array of attacks.

England will face Brazil on Saturday and Belgium on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium. After the conclusion of the international break, Saka could be in contention to play in Arsenal's crucial clash against defending champions Manchester City on March 31 at the Etihad Stadium. (ANI)

