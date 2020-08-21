London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): Arsenal on Friday said that Lydia Williams has undergone surgery after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.

"Lydia Williams injured her ankle during pre-season and has since undergone surgery," the club said in a statement.

The club said the surgery went well and Williams is expected to return in the "coming months".

"The surgery went well and she is working hard on her rehabilitation at the club. She is expected to return in the coming months. Everyone at the club wishes Lydia a speedy recovery," the statement added.

The Australia international, Williams, had joined Arsenal last month Melbourne City FC. (ANI)

