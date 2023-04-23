Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): India and Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh completed 50 wickets in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Saturday.

The 24-year-old bowler accomplished the landmark during his side's IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.

In the match, Arshdeep ended with figures of 4/29 in four overs with an economy rate of 7.25. He took wickets of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhra.

Defending 16 runs in the final over, he gave away only two runs and picked up scalps of Tilak and Nehal, breaking their middle stumps in the process.

In 44 IPL matches, Arshdeep has taken 53 wickets at an average of 23.74 and an economy rate of 8.32. His best bowling figures are 5/32.

In IPL 2023, he climbed up to the top spot in the list of wicket-takers. He is the current Purple Cap holder for most wickets in the season so far. He has 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.69 and an economy rate of 8.16. His best bowling figures are 4/29.

Arshdeep has represented PBKS since the start of his IPL career in 2019. His 2021 season with the franchise is his most successful IPL season. In 12 matches, he took 18 wickets at an average of 19.00 and an economy rate of 13.77. His best bowling figures that season was 5/32.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first against PBKS. PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55 in 29 balls with five fours and four sixes), Harpreet Singh (41 in 28 balls with four boundaries and two sixes) and Atharva Taide (29 off 17 balls with three fours and a six) were among the top batters for Punjab.

Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green also took 2/41 in his four overs. Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar got one scalp each.

Chasing 215, MI lost Ishan Kishan early, but 76-run stand for the second wicket between skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 27 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Green brought MI back into the game. Green, who scored 67 off 43 balls with six fours and three sixes also stitched a 75-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls, seven fours and three sixes) for the third wicket.

PBKS bowlers delivered in the death overs to win the match by 13 runs.

PBKS are now in fifth position with four wins and three losses in seven matches. They have a total of eight points. MI are at seventh position with three wins and three losses and six points. (ANI)

