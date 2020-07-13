London [UK], July 13 (ANI): After suffering a defeat against Tottenham, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is "disappointed and frustrated" while admitting that it is difficult to win a derby if you give away two goals.

Arsenal faced a 2-1 defeat despite taking a lead through Alex Lacazette's brilliant strike in the 16th minute. Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld netted one goal each to help Tottenham take three points from the match here on Sunday.

Also Read | Faf du Plessis Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About the Former South African Captain As He Turns 36.

"I am disappointed and frustrated and really sorry for the boys first because the way they played today and the personality they showed today, to come into this ground and show who we are, to nullify the opponents and press them high, forcing them to kick the ball long and defend in a low block. That's exactly what we wanted to do. But obviously, if you give the two goals away that we have given against these players, it is very difficult to win a derby," Arsenal's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Arteta believes his side can win 'many, many, many football games' if they focus on minimizing the mistakes and keep playing the way they are.

Also Read | Erling Haaland Kicked Out of Norwegian Nightclub, His Father, Alfie-Inge Pokes Fun at Borussia Dortmund Footballer (Watch Video).

"Yes. If we minimise the mistakes that we do and we keep playing like that, we're going to win many, many, many football games. Because we're going to make it really difficult for the opponent. I'm sure of that," he said.

"But these two aspects, one has to be maintained and the other one has to be avoided and it's on us. They believe in what we're doing. You can see how they are trying and how they are going. It's a shame because if you are able to win that well in such a big ground, on such a big stage as with today, it gives you a big belief. I am gutted as well for them because they really tried," Arteta added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)