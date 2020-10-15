London [UK], October 15 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is excited to have Thomas Partey in the club and feels that the new signee will prove to be a "really important addition to the team."

"I have seen the buzz around the place, the fans are really happy, I have seen some really positive reactions after we bought him, the same with the team, the squad and the staff. I think he is a player we had the radar on for a long time and we have managed to bring him in and I think he will be a really important addition to the team," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

The 27-year-old midfielder, Partey, joined Arsenal on October 5. He had been with Atletico since 2012, making 188 appearances, in which time he won both the Europa League and Super Cup in 2018, and was a Champions League runner-up in 2016.

Last season, the Ghana international made 46 appearances for Atletico, playing a key role in their third-place finish in La Liga and reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Arsenal is now gearing to face Manchester City in the Premier League on October 17. (ANI)

