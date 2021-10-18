Kitakyushu (Japan), Oct 18 (PTI) Aruna Reddy Budda was the best placed Indian at 38th spot after the opening session of women's all-around qualification on the first day of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships here on Monday.

The 25-year-old from Hyderabad, who had won a bronze medal in the 2018 World Cup Gymnastics in women's vault event in Melbourne, scored a total of 45.740 points in the four disciplines.

Aruna scored 13.141, 10.900, 9.366 and 12.333 in vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor respectively.

Other Indian gymnasts Pranati Das and Shraddha Talekar were at the bottom of the standings at 47th and 48th after scoring 42.964 and 40.132 respectively.

Three women's subdivisions are scheduled at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The men's competition will also start on Tuesday.

A six-member Indian team is competing at the Artistic Gymnastics event.

