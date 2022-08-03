San Francisco, Aug 3 (AP) In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' 24th home run and three RBIs.

The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out at Oracle Park, the stadium where in October 2016 Scully broadcast the final game of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers. He died Tuesday at age 94.

“It was first-class by the Giants," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “After a big win, you feel good about it, but then you get presented with that. So it's sort of an emotional roller coaster and it was kind of a little subdued.”

The Dodgers paused their usual post-win celebration to gaze at the video board.

“He was the best there ever was," three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw said. “When you think about the Dodgers, there's a lot of history here, and there are a lot of people who have come through. It's just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin, honestly.”

Fans of both the Dodgers and Giants stopped and applauded Scully before exiting Oracle Park.

“He was just a very unique, special human that the game of baseball was very lucky to have,” Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said.

Added Betts: "It's just a tremendous loss, not just for the Dodgers but baseball in general."

Los Angeles has won six straight over the Giants and improved the major leagues' best record to 70-33. (AP)

