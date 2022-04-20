Sydney [Australia], April 20 (ANI): Former tennis world number one Ashleigh Barty heightened speculation that she has become a golfer by signing up for a golf Icons Series tournament featuring 23 other celebrities from the world of sport, after her shocking retirement announcement.

The first event in the Icons Series will be held at Liberty National in June in New Jersey with further tournaments planned to take place in Europe, Asia and Barty's country Australia.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who retired at the age of 25 last month from the tennis world, will be taking part in the Icons Series under the captaincy of Ernie Els against a United States team led by another major winner, Fred Couples.

Football player Harry Kane, US Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps, boxers Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya as well as American football's Ben Roethlisberger are among those who will be taking part in the series.

Barty had won three Grand Slam titles over her tennis career and is engaged to be a trainee professional at her golf club in Queensland. (ANI)

