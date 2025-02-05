Ahmedabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was on Wednesday appointed as captain of Gujarat Giants for the Women's Premier League, beginning later this month.

The 27-year-old replaced another Australian stalwart Beth Mooney, who will now focus only on her batting.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MBSG vs PFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

The third edition of the tournament begins on February 14 with Gujarat Giants taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants have finished fifth and last in the two editions of the WPL, since its inception in 2023.

Also Read | AC Milan Sign Portugal Forward Joao Felix on Loan From Chelsea.

A key figure in Australian team, Gardner made her debut in 2017 and has played 95 T20Is, scoring over 1400 runs and taking 78 wickets with her off-spin.

Winner of the Belinda Clark Award, a prestigious honour in Australian women's cricket, played a key role in her country's gold-winning performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and was the 'Player of the Tournament' at the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

An integral part of the Gujarat Giants since the commencement of the league, Gardner has scored 324 runs and bagged 17 wickets.

"It is an absolute honour for me to be named the captain of Gujarat Giants. I have loved being a part of this team and I am excited to lead this fantastic group in the upcoming season," Gardner said in a release.

"We have a great mix of young and experienced players and plenty of Indian talent in our squad. I am looking forward to working with the team and making our fans proud."

Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger called Gardner a fierce competitor with lot of tactical acumen.

"She is a fierce competitor. Her game awareness, tactical acumen, and ability to inspire players make her the ideal choice to captain Gujarat Giants. We believe she will lead from the front and guide the team towards a successful campaign," said Klinger.

"I would like to thank (Beth) Mooney for her highly valued leadership. Now, she will be able to focus on wicket-keeping and opening the batting lineup. She continues to be a major leader of our group."

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, who own the franchise, said under Gardner, the team will hope to put up a stellar performance.

"Gardner embodies the spirit of Gujarat Giants with her dedication, skill, and leadership. Her appointment as captain reiterates our commitment to building a world-class team that competes at the highest level. We are confident that under her captaincy, the team will put up a stellar performance in WPL," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)