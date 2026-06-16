Sports News | Ashok Sharma Receives India A Call for Tri-series in Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Ashok Sharma, who bowled one of the fastest deliveries of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at 154.2 kph, has been added into the India A squad for the ongoing one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka.

He replaces the injured Yudhvir Singh, who did not feature in any of India A's three matches so far. Ashok impressed in patches for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026, picking up six wickets in as many matches, but was expensive at 10.85.

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Yudhvir felt discomfort in his right shoulder while bowling on June 13 and also experienced similar pain earlier during a fielding session on June 11.

Yudhvir will undergo a graduated rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to achieve a full recovery from the right rotator cuff injury.

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"The Men's Selection Committee has named Ashok Sharma as a replacement for Yudhvir Singh in the India A squad for the ongoing tri-series in Sri Lanka. Yudhvir reported discomfort in his right shoulder while bowling on 13th June and also experienced similar pain earlier during a fielding session on 11th June," BCCI wrote in a statement.

"The BCCI Medical Team, after consultation with a specialist, recommended that Yudhvir undergo a graduated rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to achieve a full recovery from the right rotator cuff injury," the statement further added.

At the 'A' tri-series in Dambulla, India have lost two of their three matches - including in a dramatic Super Over against hosts Sri Lanka on Monday - and will face Afghanistan A in their final league match on Wednesday. The final of the series will be played on Sunday.

Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy, Ashok Sharma. (ANI)

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