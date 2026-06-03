Sports News | Ashutosh Sharma Among Key Names in Malwa Stallions Squad for MPL T20 Scindia Cup

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Malwa Stallions have announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup. The team features talented batter Ashutosh Sharma, who will be one of the key players to watch out this season.

Ashutosh is heading into the tournament after a solid Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Delhi Capitals (DC), scoring 171 runs in eight innings at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 181.91, with best score of 39. In 62 T20s and 53 innings, he has made 1,277 runs at an average of 29.69 and a strike rate of 176.13, with nine fifties.

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Megha Rajak of Malwa Stallions, owned by SR Delight, showed confidence in the squad and said, "We are pleased with the squad we have put together. It has a great blend of experienced players and talented young cricketers who are eager to prove themselves. There is a lot of energy and enthusiasm in the group, and the players are excited to play positive, fearless and aggressive cricket this season. The MPL has become an excellent platform for players to showcase their talent, gain valuable experience and take their game to the next level. We are looking forward to the tournament and are confident of putting together a strong campaign for our fans."

The Stallions will start their campaign against Chambal Ghariyals on June 4 in the afternoon fixture at the iconic Holkar Stadium.

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The new season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup is all set to kickstart on June 3, with Gwalior Cheetahs locking horns with Ujjain Falcons in the opening match of the men's tournament. The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

MPL 2026 will be the biggest edition of the tournament so far, featuring an expanded format with 10 men's teams and five women's franchises.

Three new franchises have been added to the men's competition with Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons, and Royal Nimar Eagles joining defending champions Bhopal Leopards along with Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions, and Rewa Jaguars.

The women's competition has also grown with the inclusion of Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles. They will compete alongside Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the five-team tournament.

Malwa Stallions Squad: Ashutosh Sharma, Rishabh Singh Chauhan, Parth Sahani, Akhil Nigote Yadav, Aryan Deshmukh, Harshwardhan Singh, Saksham Purohit, Vivek Sharma, Aditya Mishra, Vineet Rawat, Ishan Choudhary, Ansh Yadav, Pankaj Sharma, Prashant Kasde, Rakesh Thakur, Pawan Yadav, Sachin Vishwakarma. (ANI)

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