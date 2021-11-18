Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18 (ANI): New Zealand opening batter Martin Guptill has said that Ravichandran Ashwin has got great control over line and length and he is very hard to get away.

Suryakumar Yadav (62) and Rohit Sharma (48) starred with the bat as India chased down 165 to defeat New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Shares Hilarious Meme Featuring Sanjay Dutt & Arshad Warsi After India Seals Five-Wicket Win Over New Zealand in 1st T20I 2021 (Check Post).

"He is a willy bowler, he has got great control over his line and length. He does not bowl many bad balls. I do not remember him bowling many bad balls throughout his career, he is very difficult to get away. His change in pace is so subtle and well controlled, he is just very hard to get away," Guptill said during the post-match press conference.

Rahul Dravid's coaching stint got off to a winning start as Rohit Sharma-led India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Ranchi.

Earlier, Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman played knocks of 70 and 63 respectively as New Zealand posted a total of 164/6. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with two wickets each.

With this win, India gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second game set to be played on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)