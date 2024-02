Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised a charter flight for Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to make his return to the team after he was forced to miss the third day of the Test against England due to a family medical emergency.

Ashwin missed the third day of the Test match due to personal reasons. Ashwin participated in the first two days, taking his 500th Test wicket on day two, but had to miss the day three. Later on, day four, which also proved to be the final day of action as India crushed England by 434 runs, Ashwin returned.

Having expressed a desire to take part in the remainder of the match, Ashwin managed to take to the field by the Tea session, the final session of the day. He returned to the venue via a charter flight arranged by BCCI and even managed to take the wicket of Tom Hartley, his second in the game.

"R Ashwin took the field at tea on Day 4 of India's third Test versus England at Rajkot after attending a family emergency in Chennai. Ashwin's rejoining could happen due to timely intervention by Jay Shah, the honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," said a statement from the board secretary's office.

"Shah promptly organised a charter flight to facilitate Ashwin's travel from Chennai to Rajkot once the champion bowler decided to return to the national duty. Having developed a reputation as a "players' administrator", Shah swiftly swung into action and organised a charter plane on Sunday morning after Ashwin expressed his desire to return for the fourth innings after leaving the team midway through the game."

"Shah has thus exemplified his nature of going all out to make cricketers comfortable. After all, cricketers are the major pillar of Indian cricket. Earlier in the week, he had backed Virat Kohli for skipping the Test series against England. Respecting a veteran batter's right for personal leave after a prolonged career, Shah had stressed on trusting and backing players. Shah's gesture towards helping Ashwin resume the national duty despite a domestic crisis is nothing but another example of his and the BCCI's focus on backing cricketers," concluded the statement.

Coming to the match, the Three Lions while chasing 557 was bundled out for just 122 runs in 39.4, losing the match by 434 runs. Ravindra Jadeja took 5/41, while Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket each.

Earlier, India secured a 556-run second innings lead, declaring their second innings at 430/4. Following skipper Rohit's early fall for just 19 runs, young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill steadied the ship for India with a 155-run partnership for second wicket, which ended after Jaiswal retired hurt for 104. India ended the day three at 196/2, with Gill (65*) and Kuldeep Yadav (3*).

On day four, Gill and Kuldeep continued to stitch yet another partnership, which ended with Gill heartbreakingly missing his fourth Test ton due to a run-out, scoring 91 in 151 balls, with nine fours and two sixes. Kuldeep also made a solid 27 in 91 balls, leaving India at 258/4. From this point on, Jaiswal resumed his innings with fellow Mumbai star Sarfaraz Khan. Both took the English spinners to cleaners.

Jaiswal scored his second double-century in Tests after scoring his first one in the last Test. A key highlight of his knock was smashing veteran pace legend James Anderson for a hat-trick of sixes. Sarfaraz also scored his back-to-back half-century on Test debut. India ended the innings at 430/4, with Jaiswal (214* in 236 balls, 14 fours and 12 sixes) and Sarfaraz (68* in 72 balls, with six fours and three sixes) unbeaten to form a 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Joe Root, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed took a wicket each for England.Earlier, England in their first inning scored 319 runs in reply to India's 445 runs in their first inning. Though Ben Duckett (153 in 151 balls, with 23 fours and two sixes) scored the fastest century by an English player in India, no other batter could give him much support. Skipper Stokes (41 in 89 balls, with six fours) and Pope (39 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six) played some decent knocks.

Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India with 4/84, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin managed a scalp each, with the latter reaching his 500th Test wicket as well.

In the first innings, after opting to bat first, India put up 445 in the first innings. The hosts were rocked by England bowlers earlier and were struggling at 33/3. Then skipper Rohit stepped up, forming a 204-run stand with Jadeja. Rohit scored 131 runs in 196 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. Jadeja went on to score his third Test ton and crafted a 77-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz (62 in 66 balls, with nine fours and a six). Useful scores from debutant Dhruv Jurel (46 in 104 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Ashwin (37 in 89 balls, with six fours) took India to a fine total.

Mark Wood justified his selection with figures of 4/114. Rehan got two wickets while Root, Hartley and Anderson got a wicket each.

Jadeja was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the Test match. (ANI)

