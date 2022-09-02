Sharjah [UAE], September 2 (ANI): Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The winner of the match will join India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup.

The winner of Pakistan versus Hong Kong match will take on India in their first match of the Super Four.

Winless in this tournament Hong Kong will be in under pressure after their defeat to India in their Asia Cup opener. Meanwhile, Pakistan will go in as hot favourites when they take on Hong Kong in their bid to avoid a first-round exit.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan said, "We are going to bowl again. We are very good at chasing. We will make sure today that we stick to our plans and execute them. Back in Hong Kong, we play on slow, low wickets. This is very similar and we also rely on the spin. We bowled till the 13th over. Today, we have a very good plan and I am sure that the boys will do well. We are going with the same team."

Speaking at the time of the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said, "We would have batted first. We wanted to put runs on the board and put them under pressure. We have the same team."

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla and Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani. (ANI)

