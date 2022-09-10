Dubai [UAE], September 10 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka heaped praise on their bowling line-up and said that the Sri Lanka bowlers can challenge any batting line-up going around.

Wanindu Hasaranga's 3-wicket haul followed by Pathum Nissanka's brilliant unbeaten 55-run knock guided Sri Lanka to an easy five-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Super Four clash at Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Sri Lanka ended the Super 4 stage campaign with three victories in as many matches, defeating Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.

"Always acceptable these kinds of results. The combination we have with the left-arm fast bowlers, the leg spinners - the variation we have is amazing," said Dasun Shanaka in a post-match presentation.

In their last of the Super Four stage against Pakistan, Sri Lanka conceded 17 extra runs.

Showing concern over the extra runs Sri Lanka captain said, "I think the extras were a concern in this game, and the lines the fast bowlers bowled. These are areas we can improve, if we could get early wickets in the next game that will be good."

Talking about the match, chasing 122 runs, Sri Lanka got off to the worst start as they lost their star opener Kusal Mendis in the second over of the match. Sri Lanka dealt with another blow as Danushka Gunathilaka went back to the pavilion without scoring a run.

At that point, Sri Lanka were at 2/2. Dhananjaya de Silva then tried to play some big shot but fell prey to Haris Rauf, scoring 9 runs in 12 balls.

Pathum Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa then tried to anchor Sri Lanka's innings as they smashed big shots while taking singles. While playing the much-needed innings Nissanka brought up his half-century in 41 deliveries.

After the 14th over of the match, Sri Lanka needed 30 runs in 36 balls. The duo of Nissanka and Shanaka joined hands and helped their team cross the 100-run mark. However, Shanaka was sent packing by Mohammad Hasnain after scoring 21 runs in 16 balls.

Wanindu Hasaranga then came to the crease and smashed two fours in the over of Mohammad Hasnain. In the 17th over, Hasnain conceded 17 runs.

Hasaranga smashed a big four on the last delivery of the 17th over to take his team home against Pakistan and clinched the match by five wickets. (ANI)

