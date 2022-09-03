Sharjah [UAE], September 3 (ANI): Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan in the first match of the Super four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Afghanistan had outclassed Sri Lanka in the group stage and latter will be looking forward to settling the score tonight. Afghanistan have delivered a strong performance and their bowling has been specially impressive.

Also Read | Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Speaking at the toss, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said his team is good at chasing.

"We are going to bowl first, we are good at chasing. So it's a good toss to win. The openers got us a good start, and we had partnerships in the middle. That was important. That helped us control the game. Playing with the same team."

Also Read | SL vs AFG Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Win Toss and Opt to Bowl.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said the team will strive to put a good score on board.

"We would like to bat first, we want to put a good score on the board. Really happy with the way our bowlers have performed. Hopefully, they bowl well today as well. We had a good game here against Bangladesh. We want to do well again. We have one change - Samiullah Shinwari comes in, Azmatullah is out as he is sick."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)