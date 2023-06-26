Murata [Japan], June 26 (ANI): Bringing laurels for the country on international soil, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team rider Kavin Samaar Quintal bagged another achievement for the team in race 2 of round 3 of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in Japan on Sunday.

Maintaining steadiness and displaying finesse performance in one of the most challenging tracks, solo Indian team rider Kavin Samaar Quintal competed well in finishing the race at TOP 10.

Starting 18th from the grid today, Kavin kept his cool and applied all his learnings and strategies in giving tough competition to all the experienced international riders. Riding from the back with full throttle, he moved 11th position in the first few laps. Further showing positive momentum and riding fearlessly, he crossed the chequered line at 8th position with a total lap time of 20' 24.717, earning 8 valuable points for the team.

The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team has further solidified its position in the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) by securing an additional 8 points in round 3, elevating the overall tally to an impressive 19 points.

"Today Kavin has demonstrated one of his finest performances in beating all the challenges and making the team proud with the Top-10 finish. Despite starting from the back row on the grid, Kavin showed great zeal and strong passion to compete fearlessly with other international riders and gained top positions, thus earning valuable points for the team. I am confident that in the upcoming rounds, our team will further intensify their efforts with enhanced strategies in creating new achievements, " said Yogesh Mathur, Director Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

"Today I am satisfied with my performance and thank Honda for their invaluable guidance and coaching, which has significantly enhanced my skills to compete against international riders. Yesterday, I was dissatisfied with my performance and thus wanted to push harder to earn points for the team. Today, my focus was to remain steady and attain all the opportunities at the right time in moving forward. Despite the multiple crashes on the track, I kept my cool and remained consistent to finish the race in Top-10. Taking home, the learning from this round, I shall be practicing more in solidifying my positions in the upcoming round, " Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal.

The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team will now look forward to the fourth round of 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship which will take place in Indonesia from August 11 to August 13, 2023. (ANI)

