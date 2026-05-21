Sports News | Asian Legends League Season 2 to Be Held in Kenya from June 2

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The much-awaited second edition of the Asian Legends League has been officially announced, with the tournament set to take place at the renowned Gymkhana International Cricket Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya, from June 2.

Following the remarkable success of its inaugural season, the league is returning on a much grander scale with bigger stars, stronger competition, and worldwide cricketing attention.

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Organised in an exciting T20 format, the tournament will feature a total of 19 high-voltage matches, bringing together former and retired international cricketers from across Asia under one platform, according to a press release. The league has quickly earned recognition as one of the most exciting legends cricket tournaments in the world and is widely referred to by fans as the "Retired Players Asia Cup."

One of the biggest attractions of the tournament will be the blockbuster and highly anticipated clash between the Indian Royals and the Pakistan Panthers, scheduled to take place on June 6, 2026. The high-voltage encounter is expected to draw massive global attention as cricket fans eagerly wait to witness the historic India-Pakistan rivalry return to the field with legendary former stars representing their nations.

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Season 2 of the Asian Legends League will follow a unique country-based franchise model, with teams representing some of the biggest cricketing nations in Asia.

The participating franchises for the upcoming season include Indian Royals, Pakistan Panthers, Sri Lankan Lions, Afghanistan Pathans, Bangladesh Tigers, and Rest of Asian Stars, bringing together legendary cricketers from across the continent in a competitive and entertaining format.

League officials confirmed that only Asian nations are eligible to participate, making the tournament a true celebration of Asian cricketing heritage, passion, and rivalry.

Season 2 is expected to witness the participation of several internationally renowned cricketers and fan favourites, including Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Sharma, Asghar Afghan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Naman Ojha, Shakib Al Hasan and many more celebrated stars from across the Asian cricketing fraternity.

According to the organisers, the tournament will be broadcast and live-streamed globally, ensuring cricket fans around the world can witness legendary rivalries and nostalgic cricketing moments once again on the international stage.

With iconic former cricketers, intense international rivalries, and the spirit of Asian cricket coming together in one spectacular tournament, Asian Legends League Season 2 is expected to emerge as one of the biggest and most entertaining legends cricket events of the year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)