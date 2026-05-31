Sports News | Asian U20 Athletics C'ships: Indian Relay Athletes Break Records, Secure Medals

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The women's 4x100 m relay team of Kajal, Bhavana, Aarti and Nipam secured the silver medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong on Sunday and also registered a new junior national record.

The women's relay team produced the junior national record with timings of 45.05 seconds.

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The Indian 4x400 m relay team of Bhumika, Tahura, Sehnoor and Neeru also secured a gold with timings of 3:38.07 seconds. With this, they also established a new competition record.

https://x.com/afiindia/status/2061039436587217114

The men's relay team also made the nation proud in 4x400 m relay as Piyush Raj, Sayed Sabeer, Ranjith Kumar S & Mohammed Ashfaq secured a bronze medal with timings of 3:05.54 seconds, producing a new junior national record in their category.

https://x.com/afiindia/status/2061039947587686617

The 22nd edition of the event was also a qualification event for the World U20 Athletics Championships 2026, scheduled to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, from August 5 to 9. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)