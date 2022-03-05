Amman [Jordan], March 5 (ANI): Indian youth women boxers Nivedita Karki and Tamanna progressed into the semi-finals with confident victories at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

Nivedia, who hails from Uttarakhand, outpunched Jordan's Batool Hussein by referee stopping the contest in the first round of the 48kg quarter-finals while Tamanna too pulled off a stunning 5-0 win against Thailand's Paphada Wutthichai in the 50kg. With places in the Last-4, both Nivedita and Haryana's Tamanna, have now confirmed their second successive medals at the prestigious tournament. They won silver medals in the last edition.

Later tonight seven more youth Indian boxers, including three women--Renu (52kg), Prachi (57kg) and Ravina (63kg), will play in the quarter-finals. Among men, Ashish Hooda (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) and Jaskaran Singh (92kg) will be seen in action on the fourth day of the championships, where both the age groups of men and women--youth and junior--are being played together.

Earlier on Friday night, Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg) and Gaurav Mhaske (+81kg) progressed into the junior boys' semi-finals following comfortable wins in their respective Last-8 matches.

Jackson and Dev outclassed Iran's Amir Khazaeipou Jordan's Abdel Jaradat respectively by unanimous margins. On the other hand, Rishabh and Gaurav secured themselves medals with victories by Referee Stopping Contest verdict against their respective opponents, United Arab Emirates' Mohammed Albarout and Raiymkulov Ermek.

However, Harish Saini (63kg) made exit after suffering a close 1-4 defeat against Kazakhstan's Akhmet Ussen.

The prestigious continental tournament has been witnessing a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14. (ANI)

