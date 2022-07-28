Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that his government will sponsor national sports events, the national team and provide coaching facilities in the state.

Attending the closing ceremony programme of the first Assam Youth Olympics, 2022 in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that the Assam Youth Olympic Games have become successful in providing a potential platform for the young athletes from grass root level to identify and groom future medalists.

Also Read | IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal Star As Dominant India Clinch 3-0 Series Sweep Over Windies.

"We have taken initiative to make a new sports policy for Assam which can become one of the best sports policies in the country. In the line of Odisha government, our government has decided to sponsor 4-5 national sports events - to sponsor the national team, to provide coaching facility in Assam, so that it will become inspired for the youth of Assam," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The Assam Youth Olympic held for the first time in the state has become a powerful podium for the athletes from 35 districts of the state to show their sporting acumen and prepare themselves for the national and international events. The venues of the sports event also turned out to be miniature Assam where athletes, support staff and other officials belonging to different socio-cultural communities assembled," he added.

Also Read | Harry Kane Birthday Special: 8 Facts You Need to Know About Tottenham Hotspur Star.

He further said that the Sports Policy of Assam will be made more attractive and accommodative for the promotion of sports and sports personnel in the state.

"As a government's gesture for the promotion of sports, posts will be reserved in all government jobs for sports personnel and all the 126 stadia being built across 126 constituencies in Assam will also be working as training centres to promote area-specific games in Assam," said the Chief Minister.

He also congratulated all the medal winners as well as the participants in the event and thanked the Assam Olympic Association for organizing this event which is using sports as a means of unifying the people and society.

The curtain of the seven-day Assam Youth Olympic held in Guwahati across 12 venues was put down on Wednesday.

He also released 'Sports Jyotishpur', a souvenir on this occasion and presented awards to the best athletes both male and female as well as the best performing teams on the occasion.

Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi and Hemanga Thakuria, General Secretary Assam Olympic Association Lakhya Konwar, Mayor GMC Mrigen Sarania, Arjuna awardees Monalisa Baruah Mehta and Kamalesh Mehta, Athletes Allen Deuri, Ankushita Bodo and hosts of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)