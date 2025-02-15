Milan, Feb 15 (AP) Atalanta is losing hope of silverware match by match.

It followed up Wednesday's disappointing — and controversial — defeat at Club Brugge in the Champions League with a goalless draw at home to relegation-threatened Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.

Atalanta remained third but could find itself seven points behind Napoli if the league leader gets back to winning ways at fourth-placed Lazio later.

AC Milan was also playing later, at home to lowly Hellas Verona.

Atalanta has won just one of its past six matches in all competitions and hosts Brugge on Tuesday in the return leg of the knockout playoff round.

Cagliari inched to five points above the relegation zone.

Atalanta had a number of players out with injuries and coach Gian Piero Gasperini opted to rest a host of other regulars between the Champions League matches.

Both Atalanta and Cagliari defended well in Bergamo and there was just one shot on target in the first half.

Atalanta thought it had broken the deadlock on the hour but Marco Brescianini's effort was ruled out for a foul by Stefan Posch on Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

Atalanta finished the match strongly and Caprile had to make a number of important saves. (AP) AM

