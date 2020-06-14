Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sports News | Atletico Madrid Play out 1-1 Draw Against Athletic Bilbao

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 08:49 PM IST
Sports News | Atletico Madrid Play out 1-1 Draw Against Athletic Bilbao

Bilbao [Spain], June 14 (ANI): Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in ongoing La Liga here on Sunday.

Both the clubs were playing their first match after the resumption of La Liga, which returned to action on June 12.

Iker Muniain scored the opening goal of the match in the 37th minute, handing Athletic Bilbao a 1-0 lead.

However, the lead did not last for long as Diego Costa netted an equaliser just after two minutes.

The second half witnessed a tough competition between both the clubs and neither of the side managed to score a goal.

Atletico Madrid are placed on the sixth position while Athletic Bilbao hold the tenth position on the La Liga points table. Later in the day, the second-placed Real Madrid will take on Eibar at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

