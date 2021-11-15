Turin [Italy], November 15 (ANI): Defending champion Daniil Medvedev battled past Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday afternoon with a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory in the ATP Finals.

The Russian, who earned his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto and his maiden major at the US Open, showed his confidence by staying calm after losing the first set. The World No. 2 battled back behind impressive serving and steady baseline play to triumph after two hours and one minute.

Also Read | No Indian in ICC's Team for T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan's Babar Azam Picked Captain.

In the evening clash, Matteo Berrettini's homecoming was spoiled in Turin when he retired early in the second set of his match against Alexander Zverev due to an injury to his left oblique.

Zverev won a tightly contested first set 7-6(7) in 79 minutes and led 1-0 in the second set when Berrettini was unable to continue. Following a medical timeout, the home favourite attempted to continue. But after playing one more point, he walked to the net to shake hands. Zverev climbed over the net to embrace and console him. (ANI)

Also Read | Northern Ireland vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)