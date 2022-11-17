Turin [Italy], November 17 (ANI): Spaniard Rafael Nadal registered his first win in the ATP Finals against Norwegian Casper Ruud at Turin, Italy on Thursday to end his 2022 season with a win.

The top seed excelled in his third round-robin encounter in Green Group, taking advantage of the breezy playing conditions at the Pala Alpitour with some of his characteristic clean ballstriking.

Nadal blasted 37 winners to Ruud's 19 and won 93 per cent (38/41) of the points behind his first serve to secure the victory in an hour and 43-minutes.

"I have been practising well. Just probably not enough matches to be at the level that I needed to be. Not enough confidence, probably, after six tough months. That's how it is. I accept that the season didn't end the way that I wanted, [but] at least I finished with a positive victory. It's important, the last official match of the season, so I am happy for that. At the end I am happy about that... I was able to win against a great player," expressed Nadal as quoted by ATPtour.com.

With the victory, Nadal will end the season's last tournament with a 1-2 record. The 36-year-old finishes 2022 with a 39-8 tour-level record after winning four tour-level titles this year, including major championships at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

"I can't ask for more. 2022 has had a tough six months, two Grand Slams, and finishing the year in a high spot in the rankings. So, I can't complain at all. At my age, to be able to achieve and be competitive means a lot for me. For 2023, just let's try to have the right preparation, work the proper way and start the season with the right energy, the right attitude, to reach the level that I need to be competitive from the beginning. Let's try it, I am excited about it," said Nadal.

Ruud advances to the semi-finals in Turin for the second year in a row despite losing on Thursday. Felix Auger-Aliassime or Taylor Fritz will join the Norwegian in Green Group in making it to the semifinals. (ANI)

