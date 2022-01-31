London [UK], January 31 (ANI): The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has hit a 21-year-low in the latest ATP rankings published by the association on Monday.

The last time the Swiss maestro was this far down in the ATP rankings was all the way back on January 2001, when Federer was just 19 years old. Notably, he was yet to win his first tour title.

The 40-year-old currently sits at 30th position with 1,665 points. After missing the Australian Open 2022, Federer slipped down to 13 places in the rankings.

Notably, 103-time tour-level titlist most recently competed at Wimbledon 2021. In August, Federer had announced on Instagram that he will miss "many months" after undergoing knee surgery.

Notably, the Swiss star underwent arthroscopic right knee surgeries in February 2020 and May 2020. Federer has played five tournaments since having those surgeries, all of which came in the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, Djokovic continues to be at the top of men's tennis as he begins his 358th week as the world number one. (ANI)

