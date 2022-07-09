Nicholasville (US), Jul 9 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal chipped in from 18-and-a-half feet on the final hole to get inside the cut line when the second round of the Barbasol Championship was suspended because of darkness.

He had six birdies against three bogeys and at 5-under for two rounds he was T-61, though some players were yet to finish as play was stopped early due to darkness.

Getting only his third start in 2022, Atwal, the only Indian with a PGA Tour win, now has rounds of 70-69.

Atwal, who was 1-under through the first nine, moved to 3-under for the day with birdies on 10 and 11.

Back-to-back bogeys on 12 and 13 had him staring at an early exit. Two great approach shots landed him birdies on 15 and 17. Yet he was one short when he was faced with a 18-and-a-half footer for par and a likely place in weekend rounds.

He holed the chip to finish at 69.

Adam Svensson held a two-stroke lead after competitors experienced nearly five-and-a-half hours of delays in Kentucky.

The start of the second round was delayed by two hours due to fog and play was later suspended for three hours and 20 minutes due to lightning at the Keene Trace Golf Club.

The Canadian made four birdies in his first seven holes and added three more against two bogeys, for a five under 67. He is now 15-under par.

Svensson is two strokes ahead of American Trey Mullinax, who will return to the course on Saturday morning to complete his second round.

Mullinax is 6-under through 13 holes, with five still to play and his total is 13-under.

Of those who have finished their rounds, in a share of third place on 12 under par are Brandon Hagy, Mark Hubbard and DP World Tour member Robin Roussel.

Tom Lewis and Matti Schmid are also on 12 under par but with four and eight holes respectively still to play.

