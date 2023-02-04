Crescent City [US], February 4 (ANI): Arjun Atwal had another tough in extremely windy conditions as he shot 3-over 75 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in the Pebble Beach Pro-AM.

With rounds of 73-75, he is now 4-over and way down in 130th place on the leaderboard at the PGA Tour event.

Kurt Kitayama moved into sole lead after opening with 10 straight pars and then had three birdies against one bogey for a 2-under 70 at Pebble Beach. Kitayama was at 9-under 134 and led by one over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett and Hank Lebioda.

The weather forecast on the Monterey Peninsula looks like it will also be tough for the next two days. Players play three different courses on the first three days playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey before coming back to Pebble Beach Links for the final round.

In his last start on the PGA Tour, Kitayama was second at The CJ CUP in South Carolina at Congaree after being tied for the lead going into the weekend with Jon Rahm. He also finished runner-up to Rahm in Mexico last year, and to Xander Schauffele in the Genesis Scottish Open. (ANI)

