London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brilliance helped his side thrash Norwich City 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League here on Wednesday.

Aubameyang netted the opening goal of the match in the 33rd minute to put Arsenal ahead of the bottom-placed club, Norwich City. Four minutes later, Granit Xhaka doubled Arsenal's lead, placing his side on a dominant position before the conclusion of the first half.

The second half witnessed a similar start with Arsenal keeping Norwich City under pressure. Aubameyang, in the 67th minute, scored Arsenal's third goal to bring the scoreline to 3-0.

Cedric Soares made his debut for Arsenal in the 77th minute of the match and only took four minutes to make an impact, helping his side gain a massive four-goal lead. The club then successfully managed to keep a clean sheet as they clinched a commanding victory.

Arsenal sit in the seventh place on the Premier League table with 46 points. (ANI)

