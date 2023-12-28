Melbourne [Australia], December 28 (ANI): In a bizarre and hilarious event, the second session of the day three of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan was delayed as the third umpire Richard Illingworth got stuck in a lift.

The second Test between the World Test Championship winners and the Asian side, a Boxing Day affair, is taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"The game is delayed because the third umpire ... is stuck in the lift #AUSvPAK," tweeted cricket.com.au.

But just a few minutes later, Richard was able to make his way into his sitting area and players had started their game.

The second innings of Australia is in progress and they are inching towards a 150-run lead.

A five-wicket haul by skipper Pat Cummins put Australia in a commanding position before the visitors clawed their way into the contest as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck two crucial blows to rock the hosts early on the opening session of day three of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

Pakistan started the day at 194/6, with Mohammed Rizwan (29*) and Aamer Jamal (2*) unbeaten. Pakistan reached the 200-run mark in 56.2 overs.

Skipper Cummins gave Australia the opening wicket in the session, removing Rizwan for 42 off 51 balls. Pakistan was 215/7. Lower middle order batters Jamal and Shaheen stitched a solid 25-run partnership to take Pakistan near the 250-run mark.

Lyon trapped Shaheen leg before wicket for 21, reducing Pakistan to 240/8. Pakistan reached the 250-run mark in 71 overs. Cummins removed Hasan Ali (2) to get his 10th Test five-wicket haul while Lyon removed Mir Hamza (2).

Pakistan ended their innings at 264/10 in 73.5 overs, trailing by 54 runs. Cummins (5/48) was the top bowler for Australia, while Lyon also took 4/73 in 18.5 overs. Josh Hazlewood also got one wicket.

In their second innings, Australia was off to a bad start as Shaheen removed Usman Khawaja (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (4), reducing Australia to 6/2, ending the first session on this note. (ANI)

