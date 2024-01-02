Sydney [Australia], January 2 (ANI): Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Tuesday announced an unchanged playing XI for the third Test and final match of the series against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), beginning on Wednesday.

For the Sydney Test, Australia named a 13-player lineup that remained the same. While it was anticipated that one of their three primary quicks would receive a rest, Cummins stated that every one of them has recovered well and is ready to play.

All attention will be on veteran opener David Warner, who is about to say goodbye to the longest format of the game in front of his home fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. In an attempt to give the seasoned opener the ideal send-off, Australia are anticipated to be up for the struggle against Pakistan in Sydney. Warner will depart as Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer in the format.

The 37-year-old has amassed 8695 runs at a pace of 44.58 in Test cricket; at his home ground, he has amassed 793 runs at a rate of 49.56, including four centuries.

Having announced his ODI retirement on Monday, Warner made an emotional public appeal for the return of the backpack that had his baggy green cap after it went missing during the journey from Melbourne to Sydney ahead of his farewell Test.

"Unfortunately, someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls' presents in there, inside this backpack was my Baggy Greens," Warner stated in his video post on Instagram.

"It's sentimental to me, it's something I would love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week," he added.

Even though fringe Australian all-rounder Cameron Green had a lengthy net session and raised the possibility of a comeback, Australia decided against making changes to a winning formula in order to successfully defend their World Test Championship title.

Captain Cummins said Australia's fast bowlers have enough time to play every match because of the Test calendar that includes breaks between their two home series against Pakistan and the West Indies and their tour to New Zealand.

"Normally each summer there's something that pops up. But all three of us (Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood) are really fresh. Even the way this summer is spread out a bit more, there's two Tests on, then a bit of a gap; then two Tests, then a bit of a gap; then New Zealand. We'll give it a chance. It's all gone pretty smoothly so far," Cummins was quoted as saying by ICC.

Australia XI to take on Pakistan at the SCG: Pat Cummins (c) David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

