Melbourne [Australia], May 20 (ANI): Following their success in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Australia have named the same squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as well as their T20I tri-series with Ireland and Pakistan.

The tri-series at the Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland provides the ideal preparation for Meg Lanning's side, under interim head coach Shelley Nitschke.

A key member of Australia's staff, Nitschke steps up after the departure of Matthew Mott, who takes the role as England men's white-ball coach.

Whilst picked in the squad, Ellyse Perry is yet to fully recover from stress fractures in her lower back, and is expected to play solely as a batter on the tour. Her availability to bowl will be "dependent on her progress in the coming weeks and on the medical advice" according to team physio, Kate Beerworth.

Australia will take on India in their opening Commonwealth Games group fixture on July 29.

Australia's Commonwealth Games Squad: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes (VC), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Amanda-Jade Wellington. (ANI)

