Abu Dhabi, Oct 23 (PTI) Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in their opening Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Australia chased down the target of 119 in 19.4 overs with Steve Smith scoring 34-ball 35.

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi got one each.

Earlier, Electing to bowl, Australia restricted South Africa to a meagre 118 for nine.

Aiden Markram scored 40 for the Proteas after their top-order crumbled. Kagiso Rabada was the next best batter for them with an unbeaten 19-run knock at number eight.

Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood (2/19) and Mithcell Starc (2/31) took two wickets apiece while spinner Adam Zampa (2/21) also accounted for two batters.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 118 for 9 in 20 overs. (A Markram 40, K Rabada 19 not out; J Hazlewood 2/19, A Zampa 2/21).

Australia: 121 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Steve Smith 35, Anrich Nortje 2/21).

