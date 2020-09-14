Manchester, Sep 14 (AP) Australia batted itself into a winning position before dramatically collapsing Sunday as England won the second one-day cricket international by 24 runs to stay alive in the series.

England's decision to bat first at Old Trafford had appeared to backfire with the world champions limited to 231-9 and Australia reaching 143-2 with 20 overs left.

Australia was making it look easy thanks to a 107-run stand for the third wicket between captain Aaron Finch (73) and Marnus Labuschagne (48). But the tourists then collapsed to 147-6, and 166-8, in Manchester before finishing 207 all out in 48.4 overs.

A trio of England pacers did the damage: Chris Woakes (3-32), Jofra Archer (3-34) and Sam Curran 3-35. In what has become an unwanted tour tradition for Australia, Archer again claimed opener David Warner (6).

Australia was looking to wrap up a series victory after beating England by 19 runs in the first ODI on Friday, also in Manchester.

The third and final ODI is at the same venue on Wednesday as England tries to avoid its first one-day home series defeat since 2015. (AP)

