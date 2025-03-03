Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum, a joint initiative between the Australian and Gujarat Governments, will be held on 5 and 6 March 2025 in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The first of its kind, the forum will bring together key Australian and Indian decision makers from across the sports ecosystem to advance Australia-India sports cooperation, according to a release from the Australian High Commission in India.

The agenda will include discussions on the key to successful Olympics and Paralympics bids, fostering elite sports talent, paralympic sports development, sports science and technology, and hosting major events. The two-day forum will bring together leaders from across India and Australia, as well as Indian and Australian premier sporting institutions, higher education providers and companies invested in advancing both countries' standing in sport.

Also Read | India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs AUS Matches Ahead of Semi-Final Match in CT 2025.

With Australia to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane, and India's ambitions to host the 2036 games, the forum will present an important opportunity to discuss the synergies and wealth of opportunities in Australia-India sports cooperation.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green said, "Australia and India have always shared a passion for sport and so it is only natural that we partner with the Government of Gujarat for the Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum. The forum will present an opportunity for both countries to come together to share our experiences and expertise to further develop our sporting cooperation and capabilities. Australia is committed to supporting India's sports ecosystem, which is reflected by the calibre of the Australian delegation at the forum, led by former Olympian and CEO of the Australian Sports Commission, Kieren Perkins OAM," as quoted from a release by Australian High Commission in India.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 3: Jamshedji Tata, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Camila Cabello and Shraddha Kapoor - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 3.

Gujarat Minister for Sports, Harsh Sanghavi said, "India and Australia share a rich history of sporting excellence, and the Australia-India Sports Forum provides an exceptional platform to further strengthen our sporting ties. We are proud to witness the collaboration of these two great nations, which not only fosters deeper mutual understanding but also creates opportunities for athletes, coaches, and enthusiasts alike. This forum marks an exciting new chapter in our shared commitment to elevating sports, empowering youth, and promoting healthy competition on the global stage."

The Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum builds on the commitment by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Prime Minister of Australia, the Hon Anthony Albanese MP at the 2nd IndiaAustralia Annual Summit in 2024, where they underlined the significant opportunities that sports presents to foster bilateral ties and enhance our people-to-people links. The leaders further agreed to engage on capacity building, focusing on training and workforce development, sports science and medicine, and major sporting event management.

The Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum in Gujarat will mark a significant step forward in fostering collaboration, innovation, and excellence in sports between the two nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)