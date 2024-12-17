Brisbane, Dec 17 (PTI) Australia were dealt a big blow on Tuesday as pacer Josh Hazlewood sustained calf soreness and will undergo scans to assess the severity of the injury.

The 33-year-old managed just one over before leaving the field early on day four of the third Test against India here.

"Josh Hazlewood reported calf awareness in this morning's warm-up," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

"He will be taken for scans to assess the injury."

Hazlewood, who had made his return to the side after missing the Pink Ball Test due to a side strain, was seen discussing the matter with captain Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, and physio Nick Jones before heading off the field at the Gabba.

Hazlewood had replaced fellow pacer Scot Boland, who played in the day-night Adelaide Test, in the Australia eleven for this Test.

If Hazlewood is unable to return to the field, Australia could be left a bowler short, potentially impacting their chances of dismissing India and securing an outright victory in the ongoing Test.

