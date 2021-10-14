Melbourne [Australia], October 14 (ANI): Cricket Australia is optimistic of having a new window to play the Test series against South Africa in 2023, which was postponed earlier this year.

Australia's three-match Test tour of South Africa was postponed due to an 'unacceptable' coronavirus risk. Cricket Australia in February 2021 had said that travelling from Australia to South Africa at that time would have had an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to the visiting players.

But Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley, on Thursday, said the apex board is "pleased" to have found a new window to reschedule the South Africa Test series.

"As we said at the time when we were very disappointed and I know our players were extremely, extremely disappointed not to be able to go to South Africa, so we're pleased that we've been able to find a window in 2023 to reschedule," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hockley as saying after Cricket Australia's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to the apex board, on the 2020-21 financial year, CA delivered a 6 per cent increase in revenue to $414.7 million, reflecting the collective efforts of the cricket community to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In 2020-21, in a world where everyone has faced so many challenges, the collective commitment, resolve and sacrifice from so many people has meant that we delivered an incredible cricket season that gave hope and joy to people all around Australia and around the cricketing world," said Hockley. (ANI)

