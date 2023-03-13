Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Australia reached 73 for one in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series-deciding fourth Test against India here on Monday.

Marnus Labuschagne (22) and Travis Head (45) were at the crease when umpires called for lunch with Australia still trailing by 18 runs.

On Sunday, India posted a mammoth 571 in their first innings to take a crucial 91-run lead. Australia had posted 480 in their first essay.

Overnight batter Matthew Kuhnemann (6) was the only player to be dismissed in the morning session after Australia resumed the final day at 3 for no loss.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 480 and 73 for 1 in 36 overs (Travis Head 45; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/24).

India: 571 all out.

