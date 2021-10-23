Abu Dhabi, Oct 23 (PTI) Electing to bowl, Australia restricted South Africa to a meagre 118 for nine in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Saturday.

Aiden Markram scored 40 runs for the Proteas after their top-order crumbled. Kagiso Rabada was the next best batter for them with an unbeaten 19-run knock at number eight.

Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood (2/19) and Mithcell Starc (2/31) took two wickets apiece while spinner Adam Zampa (2/21) also accounted for two batters.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 118 for 9 in 20 overs. (A Markram 40, K Rabada 19 not out; J Hazlewood 2/19, A Zampa 2/21).

