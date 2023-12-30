Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and decided to bat first against Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in the 2nd ODI match of the series at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

India Women will look forward to levelling the series after a disappointing loss against Australia in their previous game. Meanwhile, the visitors will be eyeing to seal the series.

Ahead of the match, Shreyanka Patil received the cap from the skipper before playing her maiden ODI game for the India Women.

Kim Garth replaced Megan Schutt in the Aussie squad for the upcoming match. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana has been included in the Indian squad as she replaced Shafali Verma in the playing eleven. Meanwhile, Shreyanka came in for Saika Ishaque.

After the 1st ODI game, Hamanpreet said that the score was good but dew made it hard for the bowlers.

"I think we managed a good score, but I think the fielding was not up to the mark. It is something that didn't really work well for us. After a while, dew was there but the bowlers were trying their best to attack the stumps, but fielding was something I feel played a really big role today. Pooja got us back into the game with her batting and we need to keep doing the right things. Just need to back ourselves and play that aggressive brand of cricket," Harmanpreet said after the game.

Australia Women's Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (Wk/C), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

India Women's Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh. (ANI)

