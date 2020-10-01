Paris, Oct 1 (AP) Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin reached the third round at Roland Garros by beating Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded American failed to convert three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 in the final set. She then saved three break points in the next game and held on to win.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a Witty Take on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate.

The 21-year-old Kenin will next face either Irina Bara or Alison Van Uytvanck. Both are unseeded. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)