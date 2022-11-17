Sydney [Australia], November 17 (ANI): Young Indian shuttler Anwesha Gowda crashed out of the Australian Open 2022 women's singles competition after losing to 2018 Youth Olympic Games champion Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia in the second round on Wednesday.

Playing at the Quay Centre 1 in Sydney, the 14-year-old Indian went down to her Malaysian opponent 21-7, 21-13 in just 28 minutes of the match.

The Indian shuttler was pushed back from the start and went into the first break trailing with a huge margin of 2-11. After the interval, a two-time junior world champion, Goh Jin Wei continued to dominate Gowda and took the 1-0 lead over the Indian.

Gowda then tried to put up a fight in the second game, however, she failed to match Goh Jin Wei's intensity and eventually lost the match in straight games.

Anwesha Gowda, who is ranked eighth among junior players worldwide, started her Australian Open campaign after she defeated Pitchaya Elysia Viravong Australia 21-9, 21-11.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, both Commonwealth Games champions, withdrew from the BWF Super 300 competition earlier because of their fitness. Lakshya Sen was not there because of a throat infection, while PV Sindhu was absent due to an ankle ailment.

The season-ending BWF World Tour Finals 2022, which begin on December 14 in Guangzhou, China, will not feature Indian badminton star, PV Sindhu.

The Indian badminton star was supposed to heal before the BWF World Tour Finals, which marks the end of the season, but she has fallen behind schedule. Her withdrawal has already been communicated to the Badminton Association of India (BAI). (ANI)

