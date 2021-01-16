Brisbane, Jan 16 (PTI) Australia's first innings folded for 369 on the second day of fourth and final Test against India here on Friday.

The lunch break was taken after the fall of last Australian wicket in the extended opening session. The hosts had resumed at 274 for five.

The 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Nathan Lyon (24) and Mitchell Starc (20 not out) hurt India.

Pacer Shardul Thakur (3/94) and debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar (3/89) shared four of the five wickets that fell today.

Marnus Labuschagne had struck a century on the opening day for Australia.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 369 all out 115.2 overs (M Labuschagne 108; T Paine 50, M Wade 45; T Natarajan 3/78, S Thakur 3/94, W Sundar 3/89).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)