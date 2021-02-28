Orlando, Feb 28 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok had an average day with just one birdie against three bogeys in the third round to slip to tied 64th at the Gainbridge LPGA here.

Aditi shot two-over 74 and is now three-over for three rounds with just one round left in the competition.

American Nelly Korda moved into the lead with a four-under 68. If she wins, it will be a second win in succession for the Kordas, as her sister, Jessica won Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions last month to start the new LPGA Tour season.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Swede Annika Sorenstam (79) sank to the bottom of the leader board.

Nelly Korda dropped only one shot on a breezy day at Lake Nona to lead by one over Patty Tavatanakit.

Korda was at 13-under 203, one shot ahead of Tavatanakit, the blossoming Thai star who needed only a half-dozen starts on the Symetra Tour to earn her LPGA card when she left UCLA.

Tavatanakit (66) will be in the final group later on Sunday with Korda and Angel Yin, who had a 65 and was three shots behind.

Lydia Ko, the 36-hole leader trying for a first win in nearly three years, was also three shots behind after carding 72.

Also at 10-under 203 was Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, who shot a 66.

